Met alerts travelers to cold weather

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday alerted travelers to snowy and a very cold weather in all of the country’s tourist spots from Makli to Hunza and Chitral.

The weather projection is for Sunday and Monday.

It said that a partly cloudy weather accompanied by some light rain and snowfall is expected in the Neelam valley, parts of Gilgit-Baltistan besides Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalaam, Malam Jabba, Kaghan and Naran in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in all the tourist areas of Punjab including Murree, Galiyat and Fort Munro besides Mohenjodaro, Makli and Thatta in lower Sindh until Monday.

The current cold wave is likely to subside in the next two days, it said.

The top hill spots of Neelam Valley, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot in Kashmir are likely to remain very cold and dry on Saturday.

