584 fresh Covid cases, 36 deaths reported: Smart lockdown imposed in six cities across Punjab

LAHORE: Out of 15,133 tests conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours, 584 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 130,706 and death toll to 3558.

A record number of 3126 coronavirus positive cases including religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel have recovered taking the tally of recovered patients to 118,827.

On the other hand, a smart lockdown has been imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.

The entry and exit points of the hot spots in lockdown areas have been sealed; however, grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week. The medical services and pharmacies will remain open round the clock in these areas, a spokesman of health department, said.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas of Samanabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Cantt, and Nishtar Town.

There has been a constant increase in positive cases percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday reviewed the development status of up-gradation of Basic Health Units to 24/7 model as well as progress of work under the Prime Minister Health Initiative in a meeting of the implementing team.

The Minister said, “The up-gradation of the BHUs to 24/7 model is underway as per plan and will be completed before the stipulated deadline. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are endeavoring to provide best possible facilities to people in far flung areas.”

She said, “Our special focus is on revamping of the dilapidated BHUs. The development of PC-1 for zonal developments is in final phase of approval. Healthcare services are on top of priority list of the government. As a frontline worker of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, I believe in performance alone and serving the people, not sloganeering. The up-gradation will also help us achieve the targets of Universal Health Coverage.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Endocrine Society has launched guidelines for management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus & Cardio Metabolic Syndrome.

