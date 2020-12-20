AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

584 fresh Covid cases, 36 deaths reported: Smart lockdown imposed in six cities across Punjab

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Out of 15,133 tests conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours, 584 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 130,706 and death toll to 3558.

A record number of 3126 coronavirus positive cases including religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel have recovered taking the tally of recovered patients to 118,827.

On the other hand, a smart lockdown has been imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.

The entry and exit points of the hot spots in lockdown areas have been sealed; however, grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week. The medical services and pharmacies will remain open round the clock in these areas, a spokesman of health department, said.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas of Samanabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Cantt, and Nishtar Town.

There has been a constant increase in positive cases percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday reviewed the development status of up-gradation of Basic Health Units to 24/7 model as well as progress of work under the Prime Minister Health Initiative in a meeting of the implementing team.

The Minister said, “The up-gradation of the BHUs to 24/7 model is underway as per plan and will be completed before the stipulated deadline. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are endeavoring to provide best possible facilities to people in far flung areas.”

She said, “Our special focus is on revamping of the dilapidated BHUs. The development of PC-1 for zonal developments is in final phase of approval. Healthcare services are on top of priority list of the government. As a frontline worker of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, I believe in performance alone and serving the people, not sloganeering. The up-gradation will also help us achieve the targets of Universal Health Coverage.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Endocrine Society has launched guidelines for management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus & Cardio Metabolic Syndrome.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

584 fresh Covid cases, 36 deaths reported: Smart lockdown imposed in six cities across Punjab

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.