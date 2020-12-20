Maulana Tariq Jamil recovers from Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has recovered from the COVID-19 on Saturday.

In his Tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil said with the prayers of masses my coronavirus diagnosis test was negative. More prayers needed for complete recovery, he added.

The religious scholar thanked everyone for their special prayers and said that more prayers are needed for complete recovery from the deadly virus.

Earlier on December 13, he took to Twitter and informed his followers about testing positive for COVID-19 adding that he had been feeling unwell for the past few days. He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on the advice of doctors.