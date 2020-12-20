AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020
Technology

Apple says no new business for Wistron after India plant violence

Reuters 20 Dec 2020

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Apple Inc on Saturday said it had placed contract manufacturer Wistron on probation and would not give the Taiwanese firm new business until it took corrective actions following lapses at its southern India plant.

Early findings of an Apple audit, which followed violence at the Wistron plant in southern Karnataka state last weekend, show violations of the US tech giant’s ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’, Apple said in a statement.

Wistron failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which “led to payment delays for some workers in October and November,” Apple said.

Apple will continue to monitor Wistron’s progress on corrective action, the Cupertino-California based company said.

“Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly.”

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Wistron admitted some workers at its plant in Karnataka’s Kolar district had not been paid properly and said it was removing a top executive overseeing India business.

