AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Dec 20, 2020
Markets

Asia’s naphtha hits 2-month high

Reuters 20 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack hit a two-month high of $85.13 a tonne on Thursday as prompt supplies tightened on the back of firm demand and lower refinery throughput.

Naphtha market fundamentals turned in favour of the sellers this month, with spot prices rising to almost mid-teens a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis in South Korea this week versus discounts in November.

“Current naphtha fundamentals are strong due to demand but we are expecting a high number of arbitrage volumes arriving in Asia in January,” said Krystal Chung, senior analyst of Refinitiv Oil Research.

“The January arriving volumes could potentially be around 2.1 million tonnes,” Chung added.

Arbitrage volumes refer to naphtha arriving in Asia from Europe, the United States and the Mediterranean.

Asia’s gasoline crack rose to a three-session high of $2.55 a barrel but petrol remains under pressure due to ample supplies. Singapore light distillates inventories rose 287,000 barrels, or 2.3%, to a five-week high of 12.72 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

This was about 3.7% higher versus a year earlier.

Gasoline inventories in the United States were also higher, having risen by 1 million barrels last week to 238.9 million barrels, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

China’s gasoline output at 11.74 million tonnes in November, on the other hand, was down 0.7% versus a year earlier, official data showed.

