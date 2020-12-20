Budgam district in IIOJK: AJK president voices concern over Indian govt’s move to build first military settlement

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan, on Saturday expressed serious concern over the Indian government’s move to build the first military settlement in Budgam district in the occupied Kashmir, where ex-servicemen who massacred Kashmiris would be settled.

Talking to journalists, he said that India had already constructed two military settlements in Jammu region, but it had so far failed to build such settlements in Kashmir valley because of opposition by the political parties and the freedom groups.

However, he maintained that now the Revenue department of occupied Kashmir had expedited the process to transfer 200 kanals (25 acres) of agricultural land to the military officials for this purpose.

Khan said that the latest move by the Indian government has validated our apprehensions that India under a well-thought-out plan was swiftly acting to grab the lands of Kashmiris in order to turn the whole Jammu and Kashmir state into its colony.

The construction of such settlements would not only pave the way for turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an Indian colony but under its garb, the fanatics of the RSS and other Hindu groups would also be brought and settled in Kashmir valley in order to arm them and later use them for massacring the Kashmiri people.

The president further said that because of the blockage of internet service in Kashmir Valley, thousands of students studying in India and other areas outside Kashmir are unable to appear in online examinations being held in the wake of novel coronavirus, and their future is in jeopardy.

He said that the Modi regime under a conspiracy was pushing the Kashmiri people into darkness in every sphere of life to force them to succumb to Indian slavery but it would never succeed in its evil designs.

Meanwhile, in a condolence reference held at the National Press Club for late journalist Tariq Mehmood who died of Covid-19, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that untimely death of Mehmood was indeed a huge loss for the country as well as the journalist community.

