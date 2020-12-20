Qureshi’s UAE visit provides opportunity to further strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided another opportunity to both the countries to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, particularly in areas of trade and investment, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement on Saturday at the conclusion of Foreign Minister Qureshi’s two-day official visit to the UAE, the Foreign Office said that the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE were marked by frequent high-level visits from both sides, which served to provide impetus to their close bilateral cooperation.

Over the years, it added that the two countries have signed a number of agreements in diverse fields which provide a strong framework for enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership.

It stated that the two countries also collaborate closely in the multilateral organisations, in particular the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC).

“The foreign minister’s visit provided another opportunity to Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, in particular in the areas of trade and investment, share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as to deepen their cooperation in the multilateral arena,” it added.

It stated that Pakistani expatriates and workers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both countries.

During the visit of the foreign minister, the two sides acknowledged Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success story, it stated, adding that a large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE forms a strong people-to-people bridge between the two countries.

Accordingly, they agreed to consider taking appropriate steps to encourage people-to-people contacts between them, it added.

“The foreign minister’s visit was a reflection of close and cordial relationship, which Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed for decades,” the Foreign Office further stated.

During the visit, the foreign minister called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai and met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, foreign minister of the UAE.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also paid homage at the tomb of founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. During his stay, the foreign minister also visited Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and interacted with local and international media.

