‘Rs122bn LNG robbery by PTI govt’: Marriyum lambastes NAB & FIA for silence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has lambasted the NAB and the FIA for their deafening silence over the damning revelations made by the Petrol Inquiry Board and the Rs122 billion in LNG robbery by the PTI government, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Marriyum said why is the face of the wheat and flour thieves of Rs225 billion invisible to the NAB and the FIA.

Why are the accountability and investigation agencies oblivious to the known perpetrators of Rs400 billion sugar theft, and the Rs500 billion in medicine, she said.

Marriyum questioned why the NAB and the FIA mum over the tsunami of billions worth of corruption in the billion tree tsunami, Rs126 billion embezzlement in Peshawar BRT and faces of those guilty of it are invisible to the NAB and the FIA, she said.

Why the NAB and the FIA can’t see the faces of the absconders in the 23 illegal foreign funding accounts, helicopter, Mallam Jabba cases, she said.

Marriyum said NAB and FIA need to get their eye sights checked. For the past two and a half years there has been a hoopla about corruption and whenever the court asked for proof, the PTI regime and its “slave institutions” NAB and FIA elope from backdoor of the courtroom.—PR

