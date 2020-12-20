AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Rs122bn LNG robbery by PTI govt’: Marriyum lambastes NAB & FIA for silence

20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has lambasted the NAB and the FIA for their deafening silence over the damning revelations made by the Petrol Inquiry Board and the Rs122 billion in LNG robbery by the PTI government, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Marriyum said why is the face of the wheat and flour thieves of Rs225 billion invisible to the NAB and the FIA.

Why are the accountability and investigation agencies oblivious to the known perpetrators of Rs400 billion sugar theft, and the Rs500 billion in medicine, she said.

Marriyum questioned why the NAB and the FIA mum over the tsunami of billions worth of corruption in the billion tree tsunami, Rs126 billion embezzlement in Peshawar BRT and faces of those guilty of it are invisible to the NAB and the FIA, she said.

Why the NAB and the FIA can’t see the faces of the absconders in the 23 illegal foreign funding accounts, helicopter, Mallam Jabba cases, she said.

Marriyum said NAB and FIA need to get their eye sights checked. For the past two and a half years there has been a hoopla about corruption and whenever the court asked for proof, the PTI regime and its “slave institutions” NAB and FIA elope from backdoor of the courtroom.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

‘Rs122bn LNG robbery by PTI govt’: Marriyum lambastes NAB & FIA for silence

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.