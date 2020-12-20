AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday resorted to baton charge and used tear gas shells against protesting teachers from various districts of Punjab when they tried to march towards the Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

A large number of contractual teachers including women from various districts of Punjab carrying placards and banners planned to stage a protest outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence against the government’s decision of linking the regularisation of contractual teachers with passing of examination of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and an interview.

A heavy contingent of police deployed on the occasion, blocked the protesting teachers from moving forward, when the protesting teachers resisted and tried to move forward police resorted to baton charge and used tear gas shells to disperse them.

Police arrested several teachers and also blocked all routes leading to the prime minister’s residence.

The protesting teachers later started protest on Bhara Kahu road and completely blocked traffic from Muree and Kashmir. They chanted slogans against the government and stick to demand that they would stage a protest outside the prime minister’s Bani Gala residence.

Later, Islamabad deputy commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat arrived at the scene to hold dialogue with the protesting teachers but the protesters refused to hold dialogue with him.

The teachers said the Punjab government had linked regularisation of teachers who were teaching in various schools of Punjab for the last six years with the passing of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam and an interview, which was injustice. They were not being regularised despite passing the National Testing Service (NTS) exam in 2014.

Later, the teachers ended the protest after having a negotiation with the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.