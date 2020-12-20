AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Business & Finance

Exports break 10-year record: Shibli

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the country’s exports had increased which had broken the record of the last 10 years.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan was speedily advancing towards progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister said on the one hand, the external enemy was committing the crime of spreading false propaganda against Pakistan, and on the other hand, the alliance of opposition parties was spreading frustration among the people by resorting to “lies”. He said elements that were spreading disappointment would stay frustrated.

During a visit to the PTV News Center in Islamabad on Saturday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Television would be equipped with the latest technology. He said the process of digitalization would be taken forward for that purpose.

On the occasion, the information minister was also briefed about the news department of the PTV.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

