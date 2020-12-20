AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Pakistan

Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PDM leadership to attend gathering on 27th

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said a historic public gathering will be held on Dec 27 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, in which the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will pay homage to former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto.

He said the unification of democratic forces was the dream of Benazir Bhutto which had come true, adding that the sun of democracy rises with the blood of the martyrs of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

PPP secretary in a statement on Saturday said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the heir of those who sacrificed their blood for democracy.

He said Bilawal’s stance for democracy had become a national statement.

Nayyar said all the parties in the PDM agreed that the rule of the 1973 Constitution and the supremacy of parliament was the only guarantee for the survival of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

