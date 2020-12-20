Judicial officers advised to follow integrity, morality

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi, a judge of the Supreme Court has advised the judicial officers to follow standards of integrity, morality, and behaviour.

He was addressing a certificate-awarding ceremony at the conclusion of the first-ever ‘Professional Exchange Programme’ for pre-service training of judicial officers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Saturday.

He congratulated the trainees for joining the judicial fraternity.

Regarding training programme, Justice Yahya said, “This weeklong training at the FJA would have enlightened the trainees on various aspects of judicial work.”

Advising the judicial officers, the judge, said, “You must follow the standards of integrity, morality and behavior. You must be role models both in your professional and social life. You must work very hard and very honest[ly]. Always be courteous to the litigants, witnesses and the members of the Bar and discharge your judicial functions with all humility at your command.”

Earlier, Director General of the Academy Hayat Ali Shah welcomed the chief guest and presented an overview of the training programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020