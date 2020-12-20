World
Iran's oil minister Zanganeh to visit Moscow on Sunday
20 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will travel to Moscow on Sunday to meet Russian officials including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Iranian oil ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Saturday.
Zanganeh will "review the latest developments in the global crude oil markets with Russian officials," SHANA said, but gave no more details.
