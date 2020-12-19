Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, issued here, he said targeting the United Nations Military Observers is the height of Indian brutality and madness.

The Minister said that the United Nations and the international community will have to act to stop India from its extremist steps.

He said a befitting response will be given to any misadventure by India.

He said India has continuously been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC.