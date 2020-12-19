Pakistan
Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC
- In a statement, issued here, he said targeting the United Nations Military Observers is the height of Indian brutality and madness.
19 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC).
In a statement, issued here, he said targeting the United Nations Military Observers is the height of Indian brutality and madness.
The Minister said that the United Nations and the international community will have to act to stop India from its extremist steps.
He said a befitting response will be given to any misadventure by India.
He said India has continuously been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC.
UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident
Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC
CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO
Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan
Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January
Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%
Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19
State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?
Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's
Read more stories
Comments