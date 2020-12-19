AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 1120 others

  • This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.
APP 19 Dec 2020

KARACHI: As many as 17 more patients died overnight due to COVID-19, lifting the death toll to 3319 and 1120 new cases emerged when 10372 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He said that overnight 17 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3319 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10372 samples were tested which diagnosed 1120 cases that constituted 10.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,222,406 tests have been conducted against which 204,103 cases have been detected, of them 88 percent or 179,780 patients have recovered, including 914 overnight.

CM said that currently 21004 patients were under treatment, of them 20158 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 727 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1120, 910 had been detected from Karachi, including 347 from East, 290 South, 117 Central, 71 Malir, 61 Korangi and West 24.

Hyderabad had 33 cases, Sanghar 28, Thatta 15, Shaheed Benzairabad 13, Jacobbad and Shikarpur 12 each, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki 10 each. Nousheroferoze and Badin seven each, Larkana and Umerkot six each, Khairpur and Matiari five each, Tando Allahyar four, Sukkur three, Dadu and Kambhar one each.

The CM has urged people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.

lockdown Syed Murad Ali Shah Karachi SOPs COVAX COVID 19 virus Sindh Chief Ministe

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 1120 others

CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise

FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters