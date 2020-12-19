Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday.
19 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.96280/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.88255/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1046/10 grams
