Pakistan
All energy expensive contracts signed by PML-N, PPP: Omar
- The minister said, “PTI inherited a wrecked economy left by PML-N and their lies stand exposed”.
19 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan has said that all the energy expensive contracts in power and gas were signed by the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
On his social media account, the minister said, “in response to Ahsan Iqbal presser, he must be reminded that All the energy expensive contracts in Power and Gas were signed by previous governments of PML-N and PPP.” PTI and the people have to bear the brunt, he further said.
The minister said, “PTI inherited a wrecked economy left by PML-N and their lies stand exposed”.
UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident
All energy expensive contracts signed by PML-N, PPP: Omar
CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO
Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan
Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January
Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%
Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19
State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?
Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's
Read more stories
Comments