CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise

  • The exercise is intended to further enhance interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others’ experience, says ISPR.
  • Chairman JCSC lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in a befitting manner.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Dec 2020

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza witnessed the Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise “Shaheen-IX”, ISPR said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza was welcomed at the Operational Base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The exercise is intended to further enhance interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others’ experience, said the military’s media wing.

Chairman JCSC lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in a befitting manner.

CJCSC Nadeem Raza also said that the exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the two great nations as well as Armed Forces of Pakistan and China.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX” a day before.

