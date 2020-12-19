AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Benetton v Agen Challenge Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

  • An EPCR match result resolution committee will now determine the outcome of the game, in line with the competition's COVID-19 protocols.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

Italian side Benetton Rugby's European Challenge Cup match against France's Agen has been cancelled due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Benetton squad, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Saturday.

The preliminary stage fixture was scheduled for 1300 GMT on Saturday at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso, with Benetton looking to make it two wins from two in Europe this season.

An EPCR match result resolution committee will now determine the outcome of the game, in line with the competition's COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, French clubs La Rochelle, Toulouse and Lyon were each handed a 28-0 victory and five match points in the Champions Cup second round after their games were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Toulon also pulled out of Friday's Champions Cup match against Welsh side Scarlets due to safety concerns over a Scarlets player testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

