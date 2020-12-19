World
French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says
- Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.
19 Dec 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.
"The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations," the presidency said in a statement.
Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.
UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident
French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO
Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan
Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January
Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%
Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19
State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?
Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's
November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY
Read more stories
Comments