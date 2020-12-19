AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident

  • “The Mission is currently investigating the incident,” says Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq.
  • “UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage,” says the spokesman.
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2020

The United Nations on Friday confirmed that a vehicle of the U.N. Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was damaged after it was hit by an ‘unidentified object’ in Chirikot Sector near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Mission is currently investigating the incident,” Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in response to a question from APP at the regular briefing in New York. He confirmed that the crew remained unharmed in the attack.

Providing the details of the attack, the deputy spokesperson said that incident occurred when UNMOGIP military observers were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot as part of the Mission’s mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage,” the spokesman said.

Responding to an Indian journalist’s question on whether the UN was aware of the Indian government’s rejection of reports from Pakistan, he replied, “We are aware of what both sides have been saying.”

“At this stage, we’re simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object, like I said no one was harmed […] and we are investigating the incident.”

In Islamabad, the Foreign office said that Indian troops “specifically targeted” the UN vehicle carrying two UNMOGIP officers from across the Line of Control, in what was termed a “new low” in their conduct.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officials were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

Sharing pictures of the UN vehicle with bullet holes, the military's media wing said the attack was "deliberate" since "UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings."

The incident happened as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference in Abu Dhabi that he had credible information that India was planning a ‘surgical strike’ against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.

India Pakistan attack Kashmir LOC UN UN vehicle

UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters