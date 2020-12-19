UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident

The United Nations on Friday confirmed that a vehicle of the U.N. Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was damaged after it was hit by an ‘unidentified object’ in Chirikot Sector near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Mission is currently investigating the incident,” Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in response to a question from APP at the regular briefing in New York. He confirmed that the crew remained unharmed in the attack.

Providing the details of the attack, the deputy spokesperson said that incident occurred when UNMOGIP military observers were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot as part of the Mission’s mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage,” the spokesman said.

Responding to an Indian journalist’s question on whether the UN was aware of the Indian government’s rejection of reports from Pakistan, he replied, “We are aware of what both sides have been saying.”

“At this stage, we’re simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object, like I said no one was harmed […] and we are investigating the incident.”

In Islamabad, the Foreign office said that Indian troops “specifically targeted” the UN vehicle carrying two UNMOGIP officers from across the Line of Control, in what was termed a “new low” in their conduct.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officials were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

Sharing pictures of the UN vehicle with bullet holes, the military's media wing said the attack was "deliberate" since "UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings."

The incident happened as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference in Abu Dhabi that he had credible information that India was planning a ‘surgical strike’ against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.