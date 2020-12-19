World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 31,300
19 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 31,300 to 1,471,238, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
