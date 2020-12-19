Ehsaas Sarprast programme for deserving widows women

MULTAN: Punjab government has decided to launch 'Ehsaas Sarprast programme' for financial assistance of deserving widows women. Work on this project has been started under Ehsaas Kifalat programme while data has also been sought from NADRA regarding deserving widows women.

The disbursement of ATM cards to above 65 years old elderly people is also underway.

The elderly persons could get Rs 2000 assistance through ATM on monthly basis.

The target to register 2274 elderly people target was set across the district in first phase.