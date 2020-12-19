World
Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled after coronavirus outbreak: official
- The 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) bluewater classic was due to start on Boxing Day, but with parts of Sydney being locked down after a new cluster of Covid-19 cases, it was cancelled.
SYDNEY: Australia's gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race was called off for the first time in 76 years Saturday amid an escalating outbreak of coronavirus, organisers said.
"We are bitterly disappointed to cancel the race this year especially considering the plans and preparations we had put in place to have a Covid safe race," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Commodore Noel Cornish.
