Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled after coronavirus outbreak: official

SYDNEY: Australia's gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race was called off for the first time in 76 years Saturday amid an escalating outbreak of coronavirus, organisers said.

The 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) bluewater classic was due to start on Boxing Day, but with parts of Sydney being locked down after a new cluster of Covid-19 cases, it was cancelled.

"We are bitterly disappointed to cancel the race this year especially considering the plans and preparations we had put in place to have a Covid safe race," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Commodore Noel Cornish.