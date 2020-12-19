World
Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000
19 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347.
Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,819,429.
