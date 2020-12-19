World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 74.78 million, death toll at 1,674,137
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
19 Dec 2020
LONDON: More than 74.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,674,137? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
