Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

  • The Petroleum Division said that one cargo that was scheduled for 30th December and was intended to supply for January, 2021, has been moved a few days ago into January.
Ali Ahmed 19 Dec 2020

In order to meet the energy demand of the country, the government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021, informed the Petroleum Division on Saturday.

The Petroleum Division spokesperson in a statement on the country’s gas position said that one cargo that was scheduled for 30th December and was intended to supply for January, 2021, has been moved a few days ago into January.

In addition, the volume has been increased in certain cargoes, the spokesperson informed.

The Petroleum Division added that with these robust steps, the load management plan approved by the Cabinet for this winter remains undisturbed, whereby curtailment will be done primarily for CNG and captive power units, as needed.

The division informed that the gas demand in cities has increased by nine percent in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) due to severe cold, whereas, the Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGC) faces similar drops in Karachi and Quetta.

The spokesperson informed that with each 1C drop in temperature, the demand for gas increase by 6mmcfd in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. “It is requested to use gas responsibly AND report the use of compressors, an illegal act and major reason for pressure drops,” said the spokesperson.

The Petroleum Division further mentioned that Pakistan will be moving 30 percent more LNG molecules this January compared to January 2018, at the ‘cheapest ever’ price of $6.34 for a peak winter month.

