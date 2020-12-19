AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Members of the U.S Space Force will now be called ‘Guardians’

BR Web Desk Updated 19 Dec 2020

Vice President Mike Pence recently announced that members of the United States Space Force will be officially called "Guardians", celebrating the military branch's one-year anniversary.

The organization traces this name back to the original Air Force Command motto from 1983 (Guardians of the High Frontier), and as a distinct entity, the Space Force is mainly a rebranding of the Air Force Space Command.

Unlike NASA, the United States' official space command, the Space Force is less concerned with exploring space and more concerned with protecting American assets in space, such as satellites.

