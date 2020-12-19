COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in four major cities of Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday announced to impose smart lockdown in more areas of the province amid spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government has notified imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Those areas have become hotspots of the virus with increasing number of infections.

As many as 22 areas of Lahore, nine areas in Rawalpindi, four localities in Gujranwala and three areas of Gujrat were put under smart lockdown, according to the notification.

The health authorities earlier imposed smart lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore and declared closure of the shopping malls, restaurants and offices in areas under lockdown, whereas, movement of local residents were also restricted.

It is worth to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

About 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the aforementioned period and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases in the country is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.