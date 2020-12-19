AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Babar, Abbasi exchange barbs over LNG purchase issue

  • Talking to a private channel, the SAPM said that the incumbent government is paying $527,000 per day because of ‘ill-conceived’ agreements of the previous government.
Ali Ahmed 19 Dec 2020

Exchanging barbs over the LNG purchase issue, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said that the former PML-N government is responsible for delays in energy projects while debating with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talking to a private channel, the SAPM said that the incumbent government is paying $527,000 per day because of ‘ill-conceived’ agreements of the previous government.

Babar was of the view that anticipating lesser prices of the previous government should not have signed a 10-year contract for fixed price. He said that after 10-years we can’t leave the contract, but only can renegotiate the prices.

To which Abbasi said that the government could not have purchased gas at cheaper rates than what as agree with Qatar. Abbasi said that that due to the agreement Pakistan is reaping benefits of $400 million per year.

Talking on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), Babar said that the previous government had deposited Rs 226 billion in GIDC, which was to be spent on laying the pipeline but this huge amount of Rs 226 billion was not spent by the previous government on laying the pipeline.

GIDC account was empty when PTI government came into power, informed SAPM, while demanding that former PM Shahid Abbasi has to answer about whereabouts of that money.

The Special Assistant said that during the year the average purchase of gas was 20% lower than the previous agreements.

"If we bought gas worth Rs 57 billion, how did we lose Rs 55 billion? We used only 3.9 per cent fuel. In the last year of the previous government, 20 per cent electricity was generated from diesel," he said.

Talking about the demand and supply of cash in Pakistan, the former Prime Minister said that in winters Pakistan requires gas to run its industries, CNG stations, power plants and for domestic use, and the government is responsible to add more gas to the system during this period, for which it needs to purchase new cargos. “Likewise in summers we need gas to run power plants. At present, the installed power plants need 1300 mmcf of gas per day to operate,” said Abbasi.

Abbasi stressed on the need for installing more terminals to meet the needs. “The reality is that no new terminals were installed by the present government, whereas four of the largest companies in the world including Exxonmobil who wanted to install a merchant terminal in Pakistan back off due to government response,” said Abbasi.

Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi nadeem babar LNG case

Babar, Abbasi exchange barbs over LNG purchase issue

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters