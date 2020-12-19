AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

  • A lockdown will be imposed in Bashirabad’s Mohallah Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex from 6pm today.
  • All shops, excluding those dealing in essential commodities, will stay closed in the areas.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Dec 2020

The Peshawar administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown in three more areas in the city after an increase in the coronavirus cases.

A report prepared by the National Emergency Centre of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination showed Peshawar district o be the worst hit by the coronavirus.

The report further said the city's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 9.3 %, DAWN reported. In the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 427 new coronavirus cases and 10 more fatalities.

In a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, a lockdown will be imposed in Bashirabad’s Mohallah Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex from 6pm today.

During the lockdown, there will be no exist and entry to these localities while no gatherings in these areas are allowed. All shops, excluding those dealing in essential commodities, will stay closed in the areas, the notification said.

The notification further said that anyone who fails to follow the orders will be booked under Sections 17 and 18 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and/or Section 33 of National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.

