FBR introduces cashback scheme for customers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a cashback scheme for customers.

According to the FBR, the customers will get 5 percent of sales tax refunded on purchases from tier-1 retailers that are integrated with the FBR’s online system.

As per details, in order to avail of the facility, the customers are required to sign up to the FBR’s Tax Asaan mobile and create an FBR wallet account. The customers will then have to verify the electronically generated invoice through the mobile application.

As soon as the electronically generated invoice is verified, the system shall automatically calculate the five percent amount of the tax paid on the invoice.

The tax authority informed that a customer may redeem the earned amount within one month of his/her purchases accumulated in the FBR wallet account.

FBR holds E-Kutchery

Earlier, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Muhammad Javed Ghani held an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers. The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the Chairman FBR.

Chairman FBR listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of complaints. Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestion put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into. Chairman assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. He also requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any issue confronted by them.

Chairman FBR took stock of the situation arising out of regular holding of E-Kutcheries in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister. Chairman FBR issued directions in a letter to all Chief Commissioners, Director Generals IR, Chief Collectors and Director Generals Customs afterwards. The letter specifically states that a communication gap exists between tax collectors and taxpayers’ which lead to the dissatisfaction of taxpayers’. Even the trivial refund applications and queries remain un-responded, Chairman FBR stated in the letter.

It has further been told to the field offices that concerned officers do not appropriately interact and respond to target audience hence the genuine issues remain un-addressed. Chairman FBR has strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers’. In case of showing any laxity in resolving the issues, the concerned supervisory officers in the field offices will be held accountable which may ensue consequences.