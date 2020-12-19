AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Hundreds of Japanese IT cos keen to enter Pakistan

  • The Japanese IT Association said that more than 500 Japanese IT companies will come to Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 19 Dec 2020

Opening doors of job opportunity for Pakistani manpower, Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan Kininori Matsuda says about 100 Japanese companies are keen to work in Pakistan under the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce agreement.

The statement was made during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad.

The meeting was followed by a video conference held with the Japanese IT Companies association. The Japanese IT Association said that more than 500 Japanese IT companies will come to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Japanese IT Association said that the shortage of IT engineers is intensifying in Japan. According to Japan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, by 2030, Japan will face a shortage of 800,000 IT engineers.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan apprised the SAPM about 100 Japanese companies who have contacted the embassy following the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce agreement.

“Following the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce Agreement, more than 100 major Japanese IT companies, including NEC Corporation, Mac, Sankyo, and Orix Japan, have approached the Pakistani Embassy in Japan.” The ambassador said

Officials from the ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of information technology, Pakistan Software House association and embassies of both countries participated in the meeting.

