Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that although there is a lot of anger in the army over Nawaz Sharif's verbal attacks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is tolerating it for the sake of democracy.

In an interview to Samaa, the PM praised the COAS who he said is a 'sensible man' and who has composure in him and that is why he is tolerating this. "There would be a big reaction if somebody else was leading the army," the PM said.

He further said that the opposition is putting pressure on the army to remove a democratic government. The PM said the opposition was appealing to the Pakistan Army, asking it to remove a democratic government. He said Article 6 applies on this which is a case of treason.

The premier also emphasized that the Pakistan Army was a government department and 'is not sitting above me. It's below me'. He said the army and other institutions had stood by all of his government's decisions and policies and helped it tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Dismissing the PDM's demand that he quit by January 31, the PM said that the opposition did not have the public on its side. Calling himself the 'long march specialist, the PM challenged the opposition to spend at least a week in Islamabad for their protests.

"Maybe, then I can start thinking about my resignation seriously,” the premier said. He further said that the opposition is not interested to hold talks, they just want him to close all cases against them give them an NRO.

When asked for the reason for the government's decision to hold Senate elections earlier, the PM replied that it was the discretion of the government to decide when to hold the election.

Rebutting reports claiming that some cabinet members flew to Tel Aviv to hold talks with Israel, the PM termed these reports part of a wider disinformation campaign carried out by India.

“It is totally incorrect. When we have a policy that we will not recognize Israel, why a minister will go there? And what he will do there? It is fake news,” he added.

The PM reiterated that Pakistan will not recognise the state of Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed.