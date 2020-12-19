Technology
Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees
Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.
A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.
The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.
