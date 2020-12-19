Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday night, Umar said he just got his test result and it is positive and will be isolating at home.

"Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home," the minister tweeted.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief is among several politicians to have tested positive for COVID-19. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive and have since recovered.

The country has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with Pakistan reporting a record number of daily deaths earlier this week. Pakistan's coronavirus tally has jumped to 454,673 while the death toll stands at 9,250.