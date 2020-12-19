AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

  • The Minister for Planning, Development said he is isolating at home.
  • 3,179 news coronavirus cases and 87 deaths were reported on Saturday.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Dec 2020

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday night, Umar said he just got his test result and it is positive and will be isolating at home.

"Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home," the minister tweeted.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief is among several politicians to have tested positive for COVID-19. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive and have since recovered.

The country has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with Pakistan reporting a record number of daily deaths earlier this week. Pakistan's coronavirus tally has jumped to 454,673 while the death toll stands at 9,250.

Coronavirus Asad Umar coronavirus case

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters