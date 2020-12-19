November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country's textile group exports have registered an increase of 9.27 percent on year-on-year basis as it reached $1.286 billion in November 2020 compared to $1.176 billion in November 2019, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The exports and imports data released by the PBS, however, revealed that textile exports declined by 0.20 percent in November, when compared to $1.288 billion in October 2020.

Cotton yarn registered massive decline of 24.65 percent in November 2020, and reached $74.22 million compared to $98.50 million during November 2019. The petroleum group imports witnessed a decline of 16.38 percent as it reached $777.98 million in November compared to $930.40 million during November 2019.

The country's exports during July-November 2020, totaled $9.747 billion against $9.536 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 2.21 percent.

The PBS data revealed that imports during July-November, 2020 totaled $19.487 billion as against $19.175 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 1.63 percent.

During the period, the country's trade deficit widened by 0.48 percent to $9.740 billion in July-November 2020, compared to $9.639 billion in July-November 2019.

On month-on-month basis according to the PBS, the country's exports in November, 2020 were $2.174 billion as compared to $2.101 billion in October, 2020 showing an increase of 3.47 percent, and by 8.32 percent as compared to $2.007 billion in November 2019.

The imports of Pakistan during November, 2020, were $4.311 billion as compared to $3.890 billion in October, 2020, showing an increase of 10.82 percent and by 9.86 percent as compared to $ 3.924 billion in November 2019.

Main commodities of exports during November, 2020 were knitwear Rs52.146 billion registering 25.79 percent growth compared to same period of last year but fell by 0.47 percent compared to October 2020, readymade garments Rs41.217 billion registering 5.99 percent compared to same period of last year and 3.07 percent compared to October 2020, bed wear Rs37.991 billion registered 25.07 percent growth compared to same period of last year but registered 5.93 percent decline compared to October 2020, rice others (Rs24.623 billion registered 8.72 percent growth compared to same period of last year and 53.64 percent growth compared to October 2020, cotton cloth (Rs23.610 billion registered 9.72 percent decline compared to same period of last year and 13.58 percent decline compared to October 2020, towels Rs12.649 billion registered 24.52 percent growth compared to same period of last year and 1.21 percent decline compared to October 2020, basmati rice Rs12.193 billion registered 39.43 percent growth compared to same period of last year and 83.27 percent growth compared to October 2020, cotton yarn Rs11.817 billion registered 22.79 percent decline compared to same period of last year and 21.27 percent growth compared to October 2020, madeup articles (excl. towels and bedwear) Rs10.562 billion registered 19.80 percent growth compared to same period of last year and declined by 4.83 percent compared to October 2020, and plastic materials Rs10.412 billion registered 262.16 percent growth compared to same period of last year, and 116.60 percent growth compared to October 2020. Main commodities of imports during November, 2020 were petroleum products Rs49.073 billion registered 31.31 percent decline compared to the same period of last year and 20.97 percent compared to October 2020, natural gas, liquefied Rs35.838 billion registered 61.56 percent growth compared to same period of last year, and 2.54 percent decline compared to October 2020, palm oil Rs33.92 billion registered 28.13 percent growth compared the same period of last year 148.17 percent growth compared to October 2020, petroleum crude Rs32.717 billion registered negative growth of 29.89 percent compared to the same period of last year and 7.46 percent growth compared to October 2020, iron and steel Rs31.473 billion registered 58.50 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 27.99 percent compared to October 2020, plastic materials Rs30.709 billion registered 15.67 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 1.38 percent growth compared to October 2020, wheat unmillied Rs30.468 billion registered 100 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 63.68 percent compared to October 2020, power generating machinery Rs27.48 billion 188 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and 140 percent compared to October 2020, mobile phone Rs26.449 billion registered 54 percent growth compared to the same period of last year, and 150 percent compared to October 2020 and iron and steel scrap (Rs21,563 million) 6.57 percent growth compared to the same period of last year and declined by 17.84 percent compared to October 2020.

