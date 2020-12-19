Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Talking to a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who called on him on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continued to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process in Afghanistan. The discussion focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward. The PM highlighted that return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefiting Afghanistan and the region.

The PM reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan negotiations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored Pakistan's consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement. He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.

The prime minister expressed concern over the high level of violence, and called on all sides for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The TPC delegation's visit is part of Pakistan's serious efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Afghanistan.

