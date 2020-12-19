AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

'Anger in army' over Nawaz's tirades but Bajwa tolerating them for democracy: PM

Monitoring Desk 19 Dec 2020

KARACHI: While there is "a lot of anger" within the army over the verbal attacks of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his party against the top military leadership, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is putting up with the tirades for the sake of democracy.

This was stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.

"I praise Gen Bajwa today. To attack an army chief in this manner; a reaction comes from the army.

"[But] Gen Bajwa is an uncomplicated man. There is composure in him, that is why he is tolerating this. There would be a big reaction if somebody else was leading the army," the premier said.

He said although there was "a lot of anger" within the army ranks, "I know he is tolerating this because he believes in democracy."

Prime Minister Imran said the opposition was today accusing him of being a "puppet", saying it wanted to talk to the establishment. "This means they're putting pressure on the army to remove a democratic government. This is [their] democratic movement," he added.

The premier said because the opposition realised he would not budge from his position, they were "appealing to the Pakistan Army, asking it to remove a democratic government. Article 6 applies on this; it is a case of treason."

"The opposition's second demand is that if the army and ISI chiefs do not remove me, then the army should remove them [the chiefs of army and ISI]," he added.

Answering a question, he emphasised that the Pakistan Army was a government department, saying: "The Pakistan Army is not sitting above me. It's below me."

The premier reiterated that the army and other institutions had stood by all of his government's decisions and policies and helped it tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking on the former government's troubled relationships with the establishment, Prime Minister Imran said Nawaz was "manufactured by the army against the PPP". He said he himself received a message from military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq in 1988 that he wanted to make him (Imran) the prime minister.

He said the establishment had helped the PML-N supremo in the 2013 elections but their ties became strained because the establishment did not support him in 2018.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Anger in army' over Nawaz's tirades but Bajwa tolerating them for democracy: PM

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.