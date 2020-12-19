AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

DISCOs' profitability depends on timely tariff notification by NEPRA

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Mujahid Pervaz Chattah has said that the distribution companies (DISCOs) could be profitable if National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notifies tariff determination timely.

Talking to this scribe, he said LESCO has incurred losses during the fiscal year 2015 to 2018 due to a delay in notification of the tariff. He said the power purchase price is a pass-through item for a power utility company and a delay in adjustments of the power purchase cost is the prime reason for losses.

According to him, tariff determination and notification during the financial year 2018-19 had started showing gradual improvement in the financial results of the company. It may be noted that the audited losses of the company stood at 19,854 million in 2016, followed by 38,252 million in 2017, 65,550 million in 2018, 23,501 million in 2019, and 2,200 million in 2020.

He said the situation may improve further if the government of Pakistan notifies the tariff as well as the adjustments without delay. Also, he said the government should allocate transmission and despatch losses in view of the ground realities. Further, he said the government should also release subsidies well in time to curtail circular debt.

Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved increase in power tariff after a lapse of 10 months. The step is being taken to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resumption of $6 billion debt programme. While terming it a good step, LESCO chief has expressed the hope that there would be an early notification of the same to bring losses of DISCOs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

DISCOs' profitability depends on timely tariff notification by NEPRA

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.