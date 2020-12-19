PARTLY FACETIOUS: The criticality of legal opinions

"I respect Aitezaz Ahsan's legal opinions and...."

"Yes but as Bilawal says he is entitled to his opinions but would tow the party line as and when the party decides..."

"The party as in Zardari sahib, and Bilawal himself?"

"Hey that's called ground realities...."

"Well for your information ground realities were at one time considered facts that were overlooked at the peril of the over-looker...."

"Maryam Nawaz's daddy comes to mind."

"Don't get personal - this is the new world order - Trump's outlandish claims of a rigged election are still being supported by the Republican party and...and wait then there is Boris Johnson who won by a landslide a year ago and if he stands for elections today he will probably lose but his selected cabinet is still supporting him...."

"True but Trump and Johnson lost support because of their handling or shall we say mishandling of Covid-19 and that does not, I repeat does not apply to The Khan even with the second wave irrespective of whether you reckon there was the hand of God in his success or luck or whatever..."

"Right anyway Aitezaz Ahsan said on television that he was rather disturbed by Maryam Nawaz's press conference..."

"Why? Because she was flanked by Asif Kirmani and Parveen Rashid, the two who would not be elected to a party office without intervention by daddy and...."

"Get your key-board sorted out please - it's Parvez Rashid. Anyway three unelected people held a press conference and unlike one where one or two PML-N elected members attend, the television screens focused entirely on her and no one dared to talk...."

"So what do you reckon? She is more like Trump than..."

"Trump did win one election however Maryam Nawaz has yet to win any elections....wait...wait let me finish she said again on Thursday that she has videos and would use them at the appropriate time - now if that isn't blackmail then I don't know what blackmail is. And that's precisely what Aitezaz Ahsan said."

"Right but he also said the last video showed the PML-N engaging in talks with a judge to reverse daddy's conviction and that is an offense punishable with jail time and that is why the party never used that video in any court proceedings...."

"I don't think Ahsan said it is punishable by jail time but if so then is the Law Minister available to let The Khan or has he gone out of circulation again - because he is defending Musharraf or a reference he filed or..."

"Ahsan, Ahsan Iqbal? Since when did he start giving a legal opinion?"

"If Maryam Nawaz is giving a legal opinion, and need I add the Nawaz Sharif clan including her mishandled their legal defense before the start of the court proceedings in the Panama case, then perhaps the party needs to consult with a constitutional lawyer... anyway I meant Aitezaz Ahsan."

"Ah so many with the same name! It's confusing."

"Don't be facetious."

