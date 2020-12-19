PAC lashes out at Nadra for charging weapon licence fee without approval

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has become a central player in a number of programme areas, and has been internationally recognised for its expertise, including winning many awards for excellence.

But instead of a pat on the back, the organisation drew flak, the most severe, coming from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) - the top parliamentary watchdog - for charging weapon licence fee and collection charges without the approval of the Finance Ministry.

The top parliamentary watchdog which met here with Rana Tanveer in the chair lambasted the Nadra officials, while discussing the audit paras for the Interior Ministry that the authority has been receiving license fee and collection charges without the approval of the Finance Ministry.

The audit officials said that Nadra issued computerised weapon licence in 2017-18, and collected Rs134.5 million - a collection which the authority has been doing solely at its own without getting approval from the Finance Ministry.

The audit officials plainly pointed out that the Nadra is not authorised to make such a decision without the approval of the Finance Ministry.

The audit objections left the Nadra officials red-faced as they had nothing to say in their defence for the huge sum of money which they have been collecting as weapon fee and collection charge.

The PAC members sought explanation from the Nadra officials that under which law they have been collecting the amount, but there was a pin-drop silence from the officials.

The PAC directed the Nadra to deposit all the amount the authority had collected so far in the national kitty, and report back to the committee within a month.

The PAC chairman who grilled Nadra officials after they miserably failed to give any reason for the fee collection and recovery charges, saying, "How dare you take such charges form people without any approval from the concerned ministry".

The top parliamentary watchdog recommended an inquiry into the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Workers' Welfare Fund regarding collection of Rs50 extra during inductions through the national testing service (NTS).

According to audit paras, the Workers' Welfare Fund of the FIA was formed without following the laid down rules and regulations, besides charging Rs50 during hiring of the employees for the Welfare Fund under the head of the NTS test.

The audit officials said that the AGP could not undertake the audit of the Welfare Fund, adding the FIA officials were unable to explain why Rs50 was charged, while hiring people for the Welfare Fund.

The PAC also questioned how much money is there in the Welfare Fund. Naveed Qamar, a member of the PAC, said that charging Rs50 from the people while hiring staff for the Welfare Fund is illegal and the FIA cannot charge such an amount under the pretext of undertaking test for the recruitment.

To this, the secretary interior said that an inquiry has already been ordered into this, and the things will be alright as the report will be completed in a month time.

The director general FIA said that at present there are Rs6.2 million at the Workers Welfare Fund, adding this amount is being spent for the welfare of the martyrs of the FIA.

He said that the employees of the FIA also give donations to the Workers Welfare Fund, adding, it would now be regularised as the legal errors in its formation have been pointed out.

The committee discussed the agenda items including confirmation of actionable points of previous meetings held on 18h and 19th November, examination of audit paras of the Ministry of Interior, Immigration and Passport, and the FlA for the 20l9-20.

