GM and head of technology Efu Life Assurance honoured

Updated 19 Dec 2020

KARACHI: General Manager & Head of Technology of EFU Life Assurance Ltd., Ashfaque Ahmed, has been recognized at the 'World's Biggest CIO Leadership Excellence Awards' organized by the Global CIO Forum.

The awardee has been recognized as a transformative technology leader by the committee for his contributions, leadership and expertise placing him in a group of elite global IT leaders. He is one of the few IT professionals in Pakistan to have been honoured with the prestigious title of 'Legend'.

Speaking at the occasion, Ashfaque Ahmed commented, "I'm humbled to be recognized by Global CIO Forum Committee. Pakistan has made revolutionary strides in the field of technology. The world CIO 200 Summit has provided us a global platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices from across the globe."

The CIO 200 is a multi-country CIO felicitation ceremony that recognizes the achievements of the 'Digital leaders' of today. This year 3000+ C Level Executives from 26 countries participated this for CIO 200 Awards.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

