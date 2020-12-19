Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
19 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 77.19 77.40 76.85 77.12 12:30 - -0.07 12217 77.19
Dec 18
May'21 77.93 78.07 77.57 77.79 12:28 - -0.10 2712 77.89
Dec 18
Jul'21 78.49 78.65 78.18 78.37 12:28 - -0.11 1372 78.48
Dec 18
=================================================================================
