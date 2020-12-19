European gasoline margins rise

LONDON: Benchmark northwest European gasoline margins moved back into positive territory at around $1 a barrel after turning negative this week, but rising stockpiles on both sides of the Atlantic capped gains.

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose more than 12% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Stocks stood at 1.37 million tonnes, their highest in 10 weeks, amid rising imports from other northwest European locations, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1 million barrels last week to 238.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6-million-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration data showed.