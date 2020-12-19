KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.484 billion and the number of lots traded 10,717.

Major business was contributed by DJ amounting to PKR 7.869 billion, followed by gold PKR 3.780 billion, Currencies through COTS PKR 1.525 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 969.777 million, silver PKR 555.742 million, natural gas PKR 244.251 million, crude oil PKR 179.736 million, copper PKR 156.966 million, platinum PKR 139.043 million and SP500 PKR 63.103 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.219 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020