AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese steel futures rise on demand optimism

Reuters 19 Dec 2020

MANILA: Chinese steel futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, benefiting from a strong demand outlook for 2021 and supporting benchmark Dalian iron ore above the 1,000-yuan mark. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.7% higher at 4,175 yuan ($638.94) a tonne. Hot-rolled coil climbed 1.1% to 4,446 yuan a tonne.

Early gains pushed the benchmark contracts to their highest levels in nearly a week, with interest stronger of late in hot-rolled coil, the material used for car bodies and household appliances. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has projected a 4% rise in vehicle sales next year to 26.3 million units in the world's biggest market, thanks to supportive government policies and automakers' discounts.

Analysts said upbeat Chinese economic data released earlier this week also continued to support ferrous metals. The November factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months as consumer spending and exports rose. China's strong demand for steel products kept blast furnace capacity utilisation rates elevated over the last eight months, and explained what some analysts described as the country's voracious appetite for key steelmaking raw material iron ore.

The most-active May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 2.6% to 1,026.50 yuan a tonne. Iron ore's most-traded January contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.7% to $155.80 a tonne by 0704 GMT, recouping early losses.

China has produced 53 million tonnes more steel this year than in 2019, "enough to build an extra 1,000 (Sydney) Harbour Bridges", said Robert Rennie, head of financial market strategy at Westpac. Spot iron ore in China traded at $158 a tonne on Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed, near an almost eight-year peak hit last week.

Chinese steel futures rise on demand optimism

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.