Covid-19: Over 1,073 nationwide deaths in 17 days

Abdul Rasheed Azad 19 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The country has reported over 1,073 deaths due to Covid-19 in 17 days of Dec, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed. The NCOC which collects nationwide Covid-19 data said on Friday the virus has claimed 1,073 lives in 17 days of the ongoing month. It said in November Covid-19 death tally was 1,268 while in October it was 339, and in September 186.

According to NCOC, during the past 24 hours, the country detected 2,972 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative number of infections to 451,494. With over 1,300 new cases, Sindh's Covid-19 tally has reached 201,080, while the second most infections have been reported in Punjab with a cumulative tally of 130,122.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 54,021 cases, Islamabad 35,700, and Balochistan 17,868. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan have so far reported 7,893 and 4,810 infections respectively. Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world as over 87 percent of those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered.

The most number of recoveries have been reported in Sindh with 178,027 people surviving the virus. Punjab has reported 115,701 recoveries, followed by 48,254 in the KP, and 29,417 in Islamabad. Balochistan recorded 17,258 recoveries, AJK 6,588, and G-B 4,607. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad, which was 24.59 percent followed by Karachi 17.71, and Rawalpindi 17.21 percent, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as follows: in AJK 9.3 percent, Balochistan 7.59 percent, G-B 1.63 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.45 percent, KP 8.66 percent, Punjab 5.4 percent, and Sindh 10.69 percent. It also mentioned the province wise Covid-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 8.08 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 17.21 percent, Faisalabad 3.79 percent, Multan 3.4 percent, and Gujranwala had 4.05 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 17.71 percent, Hyderabad 24.59, in KP, Peshawar had 9.28 percent, Abbottabad 14.49 and Swat had 6.96 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 5.65 percent, in ICT 5.45 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

