BBoIT CEO sees vast investment scope in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive officer, Farman Zarkoon has said there are vast opportunities for investment in the province. Taking steps that are unprecedented in the past, the establishment of Ease of Doing Business Cell is a revolutionary initiative through which all facilities and information are being provided to the business class under one roof.

Talking to the representatives of the business community, he said that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, such an initiative has been taken which would boost the industrial and commercial development in the province. Payment of taxes including online registration of the business, NOC, land lease, and obtaining documents from various departments through Ease of Doing Business Cell is now possible in days instead of months under one window operation. Despite this, all the information is provided on the website of BBoIT and its Investment Guide.

BBoIT is committed to providing facilities to investors and the business community. He said that for the first time, the hidden mineral wealth of Balochistan was being fully utilised, investment opportunities in the province are being exposed to the world, the confidence of investors and the business community is being restored.

A platform has been provided which has the answers to all the queries of the investors and a business-friendly environment has been provided by removing all the hurdles.

He said that given the importance of Gwadar Port and CPEC, Balochistan is a suitable region for investment. Its importance is further enhanced by a wide range of opportunities.

In addition, the geographical importance of CPEC as a trade gateway is further enhanced by the vast coastline, energy, livestock, minerals, tourism, and other investment opportunities available in other sectors.-PR

