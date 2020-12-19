Markets
LME official prices
19 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1924.00 2028.00 7893.00 2046.50 17520.00 20058.00 2841.50 2000.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1924.00 2028.00 7893.00 2046.50 17520.00 20058.00 2841.50 2000.00
3-months Buyer 1890.00 2041.00 7914.00 2048.00 17622.00 20000.00 2870.00 2000.00
3-months Seller 1890.00 2041.00 7914.00 2048.00 17622.00 20000.00 2870.00 2000.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19784.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19784.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
